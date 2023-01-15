हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik reacts to exit, hints collaborating with Salman Khan | Exclusive
In a recent exclusive interview, Abdu Rozik talks about his new song Pyaar, his journey in Bigg Boss 16 and does he have hard feelings for Sajid Khan.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Pathaan
Virat Kohli
Delhi
Popular Stories
More
Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Lohri celebration leaves netizens confused, fans ask 'shaadi ki rasam ho rahi hai'
Meeting someone for the first time? Follow these five steps to leave a good impression
Indian Army Day 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, greetings and quotes to share with your friends and family
Stunning green comet to fly past Earth soon, won't return for 50,000 years; here’s how to watch
Kuttey box office collection day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu's film gets a slow start, earns Rs 1.07 crore
Most Viewed
More
Add nutrition and shine to fri...
XXX, Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS R...
MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: PM Modi...
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song sh...
Winter diet for pregnant women...
Speed Reads
More
Miss Universe 2022: Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as Miss Universe 2022
Wordle 575 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 15
Odisha: One dead, several injured in stampede during Makar Sankranti mela in Cuttack
Noida: Shopkeeper attacked by 2 men for refusing to replace jacket, watch video
Delhi: Man dragged on car's bonnet in Rajouri Garden, incident caught on camera
Most Watched
More
FIFA World Cup: Qatar unveils 'World's Biggest Soccer Boot'...
‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Day 84: Swara Bhaskar joins ‘Padayatra’...
Ridhi Dogra opens up about being trolled, Naveen, Abhay Maha...
TN: 5 members of a family killed after vehicles collide with...
Girls react to Jama Masjid's decree...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall