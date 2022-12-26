Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik makes comeback; fans burst out of excitement | BB House | Entertainment

Abdu Rozik, who left the show last week has made his comeback. The promo video showing Abdu's return has gone viral on social media. In the short clip, Abdu came back with Salman Khan's dialogue, "Swagat nahi karoge humara?". Netizens showed their happiness on Abdu's return in the BB house.