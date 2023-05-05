Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Bhumi Pednekar excited for audience’s reaction on her upcoming movie ‘Afwaah’

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar was the special guest on the second day of the ongoing 3-day ‘FICCI Frames 2023’ in Mumbai. While speaking to ANI, Bhumi shared her views on the film and the current format of the film world. “Films are the mirror of society and as society is changing, so are the films and their stories. The era of OTT has come where stories have got a new platform,” she said. Bhumi expressed her excitement to see the audience’s reaction to her upcoming movie ‘Afwaah’.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Holi 2023: From Sholay and Silsila to Raanjhana and Ram Leela, Bollywood's best Holi scenes
Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 685 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.