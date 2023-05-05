Bhumi Pednekar excited for audience’s reaction on her upcoming movie ‘Afwaah’

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar was the special guest on the second day of the ongoing 3-day ‘FICCI Frames 2023’ in Mumbai. While speaking to ANI, Bhumi shared her views on the film and the current format of the film world. “Films are the mirror of society and as society is changing, so are the films and their stories. The era of OTT has come where stories have got a new platform,” she said. Bhumi expressed her excitement to see the audience’s reaction to her upcoming movie ‘Afwaah’.