BAFTA Awards 2023: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins all top awards including Best Film

A German remake of anti-war classic "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 19), triumphing in the key categories at the ceremony seen as an indicator for next month's Oscars. Based on the 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about the horrors of World War One from the perspective of a young German soldier, the Netflix drama had led nominations, with 14 nods, making it one of the most recognised films not in the English language in BAFTA’s history.