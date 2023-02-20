Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

BAFTA Awards 2023: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins all top awards including Best Film

A German remake of anti-war classic "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 19), triumphing in the key categories at the ceremony seen as an indicator for next month's Oscars. Based on the 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about the horrors of World War One from the perspective of a young German soldier, the Netflix drama had led nominations, with 14 nods, making it one of the most recognised films not in the English language in BAFTA’s history.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ghaziabad: Two killed, several injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Loni
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.