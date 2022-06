B-Town heartthrobs Kartik Aryan, Siddharth Malhotra spotted at T-series office

B-Town heartthrobs Kartik Aryan and Siddharth Malhotra were spotted at T-series office in Mumbai. Both were looking dapper in their outfits. Kartik was wearing pink shirt, navy blue sweatshirt and blue pants. Siddharth was wearing checked shirt and simple pair of pants.