B-Town divas get snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dasani snapped outside Mehboob Studio. The celebs arrived for Mirchi’s fitness chat show ‘Shape of You’. Shilpa Shetty Kundra donned a yellow crop top and matched it with orange loose trouser. She accessorised herself with finger rings and pendant. Sonakshi Sinha dressed herself in a black and while printed co-ords set and accessorised it with big round earrings. Shirley looked more casual with a colourful printed crop top and high waist denims, while Abhimanyu kept it simple in all white attire.