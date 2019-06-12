{"id":"2759923","source":"DNA","title":"B-town celebs attend special screening of Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Game Over’","section":"Entertainment","slug":"","section_id":"7","author":"","content":"Bollywood celebrities attended special screening of Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Game over’ in Mumbai. Celebrities including Anurag Kashyap and Vicky Kaushal were seen during the event. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Game Over is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama thriller film. ‘Game Over’ will hit theaters on June 14.\r

