Author Paulo Coelho reacts on 'Pathaan' star Shah Rukh Khan; calls him 'king'

Shah Rukh Khan latest release Pathaan has broken all records. Fans and celebrities all have been showering praise on the superstar. Recently, Author Paulo Coelho praised Shah Rukh Khan on the massive hit. Taking to his Twitter handle, the author gave a shout out to the 'Pathaan' star.