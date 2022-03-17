Assam Rajasthani folk dancers perform traditional dance in Nagaon ahead of Holi celebrations

As the festival of colours Holi approaches, Rajasthani folk dancers performed their traditional dance Ghoomar dance in Nagaon on March 16 with a spirit to keep their culture alive.Rajasthani Folk dance was performed by women and men wearing Ghaghara dress and traditional pajama-kurta with Pagdi, respectively.