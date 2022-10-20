Search icon
Aryan Khan deliberately targeted, role of 8 officials under scanner, says NCB report

The Vigilance SIT of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted its report pointing to the irregularities and suspicious behaviour on the part of seven to eight officers of the agency in the investigation of the Cordelia cruise drugs case, in which popular Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested last year. “The Vigilance SIT has submitted its report related to Cruise case to the competent authority. The report includes all the details of the full probe of the people involved in the case. As it is confidential, the details inside it can’t be revealed,” said Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh.

