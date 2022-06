AR Rahman condoles death of legendary singers

Music director AR Rahman who was present at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), condoled demise of legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar, Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK. "Musicians take you on another space, so I am really sad about losing Lata Ji, KK, SP Balasubrahmanyam. The list goes on but I think the world is societal. It keeps going on."