Apple TV+ limited series "Extrapolations" premieres in Los Angeles | Extrapolations Premiere

Star-studded cast of Apple TV+ limited series "Extrapolations" turned out for LA premiere. The show is set in a near future where the accelerating effects of climate change have become embedded in our daily lives. Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Marion Cotillard are in the show with Tahar Rahim, Gemma and Kit Harington.