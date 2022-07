'Anupamaa' makers ousted Paras Kalnawat from the show, KNOW WHY

'Anupamaa' makers terminate Paras Kalnawat’s aka Samar's contract. Paras will no longer be a part of the show. Production accused Paras of 'breach of contract'. Makers say, Paras signed 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10' without informing them.