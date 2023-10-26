Anirudh Ravichander copied Otnickas song in Leo Belarusian musician breaks silence | entertainment

On Monday, October 23 night, Anirudh Ravichander unveiled a new song called "Ordinary Person" from the extended soundtrack of "Leo." However, immediately after its release, some internet users alleged that the "Leo" track had striking similarities to a composition titled "Where Are You," originally created by Belarusian musician Otnicka.