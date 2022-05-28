Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana's film is raw, courageous

After delivering a hit with Article 15, Anubhav Sinha and Ayuashmann Khurrana are back with another powerful and thought-provoking script. Anek, the latest socio-political action thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead roles, raises an important issue of the country's Northeastern tensions. The film showcases in a gut-punching way the reality of a region whose people have been facing hate crimes, discrimination and racial slurs.