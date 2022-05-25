Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana-Andrea Kevichüsa open up on ‘sirf Indian kaise banta hai aadmi'

Anubhav Sinha directed Anek starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichüsa in the lead roles is all set for a theatrical release on May 27. In an exclusive chat with DNA, Ayushmann and Andrea spoke about their upcoming film Anek and weighed in on topics such as representation, inclusivity, Hindi language row, racial and ethnic discrimination, insider-outsider debate, box office numbers, South remakes and more. Listen in.