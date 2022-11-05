Ananya Panday sets fashion bar high in comfy gym look

Bollywood’s rising star Ananya Panday was spotted in Mumbai. The baby-faced actor went all in for a comfy attire for her gym look in Bandra. Going all black, Ananya teamed a black gym shorts with a black T-shirt. Panday completed the look with sliders and her black purse. Ananya gracefully smiled at the paparazzi before leaving.