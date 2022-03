'Anamika' actor Sunny Leone on working with Vikram Bhatt, takeaways from her character

Bollywood star Sunny Leone, who will soon be seen essaying the role of an undercover agent gone rogue after she loses her memory in the upcoming MX Player web series, 'Anamika', recently spoke about working with director Vikram Bhatt, how she prepped for the role of a trained assassin and more in an exclusive chat with DNA. Listen in.