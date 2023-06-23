Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

All India Cine Workers Association requests PM Modi to ban Adipurush

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the screening of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush' directed by Om Raut.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: 90 year old woman living in hut charged with Rs 1.03 lakh electricity bill
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.