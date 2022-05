Alia Bhatt repeats her comfy attire as she returns back to Mumbai

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt got papped at Mumbai airport arrival. The actress broke the stereotype and repeated the same outfit for the comfy airport look. She donned a crop top paired with black pants. The ‘RRR’ actress completed her ensemble with a Beige coloured jacket and sunglasses. Alia will be next seen in the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.