हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
IPL 2023
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Alia Bhatt makes her Met Gala debut, Hollywood hit with writers strike & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 2
From the latest news to the hottest of gossips, events, and releases, here's a roundup of all entertainment stories of the day.
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
IPL 2023
Salman Khan
Yogi Adityanath
Popular Stories
More
100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: UN broadcast, date, time and more details; 5 top points
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking stay on release of The Kerala Story, says 'the film has been cleared by CBFC'
Apple Watch's most awaited feature coming soon, details inside
Toyota Kirloskar sales down by 65 in April, only 14162 units sold last month
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for Consultant posts at upsc.gov.in, check eligibility
Most Viewed
More
Can coffee consumption be bene...
Streaming This Week: Rana Naid...
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopp...
Inside photos of Kangana Ranau...
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk ...
Speed Reads
More
Go First airline files for insolvency, cancels all flights on May 3 and 4
Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP President, says he will not contest elections
‘That’s how it should be…’: Naveen-ul-Haq shares cryptic story as Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir trends on social media
CBSE Class 10th, 12th results expected to be released today, check results on cbseresults.nic.in
NEET UG 2023 Admit card expected soon: How to download, direct link, and more here
Most Watched
More
DNA | What did Rahul Gandhi say against PM Modi in Wayanad?...
DNA | Watch how online gaming can lead you to a betting scam...
Akshay Tritiya 2023: Know where to buy digital gold on this ...
“Film did its magic…” ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Producer Gun...
DNA | US security at risk due to Pentagon leak...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
IPL 2023
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall