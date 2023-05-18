हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
IPL 2023
DNA Verified
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Alia Bhatt brutally trolled, BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie spotted holding hands & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 18
From the latest news to the hottest of gossips, events, and releases, here's a roundup of all entertainment stories of the day.
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
IPL 2023
The Kerala Story
Karnataka
Popular Stories
More
HBSE Haryana Board class 10th Result 2023 DECLARED at bseh.org.in: DIRECT LINK
Sent money to a wrong account via PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay? Step-by-step guide of how to get it back
Alia Bhatt’s ‘cute’ interaction with French fan in South Korea at Gucci Cruise 2024 wins internet
Shah Rukh Khan to exit Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, talks on with new 'A-list' actor: Report
Google may delete your account, photos and other data to keep you ‘safe’
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss In...
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Ruk...
Women's fashion: 5 pairs of he...
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Ro...
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka...
Speed Reads
More
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy: Report
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result Today: Check Odisha board Matric result official time and how to download marksheet online
Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023 today: Check results on orissaresults.nic.in and via DigiLocker, steps below
IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone's vivid knock goes in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 15 runs
Most Watched
More
UP: PM Modi inspects exhibition at Rudrakash Convention Cent...
Special Investigation Unit of J&K Police conducts search ope...
“BJP is humiliating…” Mallikarjun Kharge fumes at Center aft...
#WorldWaterDay: Ensuring access to safe and clean water for ...
IAF Mirage 2000 takes joint flight with Finnish Air Force F1...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
IPL 2023
DNA Verified
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall