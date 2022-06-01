Akshay Kumar questions historians for little mentioning of Prithviraj Chauhan in history textbooks

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on one side expressed his gratefulness for getting the role in Samrat Prithviraj’s movie, on the other, he questioned historians for little mentioning of Prithviraj in history textbooks. “Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have 2-3 lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders. There is hardly anything mentioned about our culture and our Maharajas,” he said.