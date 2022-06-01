Akshay Kumar credits PM Modi for arrival of Indian film industry on global scene

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in an interview to ANI on June 1 said that Indian film industry has arrived on the global scene and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘taking the country in such a huge way internationally’. During the interview with ANI’s Smita Prakash, Akshay Kumar said, “All thanks to our PM who has taken us in such a huge way internationally. Things changing for our country.” The Samrat Pritviraj actor also revealed that he was never invited for Cannes Film Festival before 2022. This year despite being invited, the actor couldn’t take part in the film festival as he was infected by COVID recently.