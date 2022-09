Airport diaries: Vicky Kaushal jets off in style

Bollywood hunk Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Mumbai Airport. The ‘Uri’ actor made everyone's heads turn with his comfy yet stylish look. Vicky went for an all-black look for the journey. He donned a basic black tee and trousers combo. The ‘Sardar Udham’ star completed his look with matching jacket and sunglasses. On the work front, Vicky will make his next appearance in ‘Sam Bahadur’.