Airport diaries: Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu nails her casual look

Taapsee Pannu was snapped at the Mumbai airport. She opted for casual wear for the journey. She was seen clad in a cute crop top over a blue denim jacket that she had paired with comfy white lowers. Her loose hair gave her outfit an uber-cool look. On the work front, she will be next seen in ‘Blurr’.