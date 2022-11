Aindrila Sharma passes away | Drishyam 2 | Bigg Boss 16 | Nora Fatehi | E-Wrap, Nov 20

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passes away at 24 after suffering multiple cardiac arrests. Urfi Javed accuses man of giving her rape threats, he shares apology video. Drishyam 2 box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna starrer collects Rs 36.97 crore. Shehnaaz Gill's diehard fan breaks down after meeting her, says 'mujhe meri bachhi mil gayi'.