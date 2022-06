After Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Salman Khan's security stepped up

The Mumbai police have beefed up the security of Bollywood actor Salman Khan after singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. The decision was taken after Lawrence Bishnoi's name cropped up in the murder case. Bishnoi, a gangster lodged in a jail in Rajasthan, had threatened to kill Khan over his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case.