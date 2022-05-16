Actor Tamannaah Bhatia goes all floral for Cannes Film Festival

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at the airport in Mumbai. The actor was leaving for the Cannes Film Festival from Mumbai to France. The actor went all out for a classy floral look for the festival. She paired a beautiful oversized floral blazer with trousers. Her striped blue shirt perfectly complimented the unique look. The actor chose a black purse and sleek white pair of heels to complete her look for the festival. The actor did not let her fans down as she clicked a few selfies with them.