Actor Pooja Hegde flaunts her maxi dress at airport in Mumbai

Actor Pooja Hegde was spotted at the airport in Mumbai. The Telugu sensation was returning to Mumbai from Chennai. The actor looked absolutely gorgeous in her printed maxi dress. Pooja paired the dress with a pair of white heels giving that perfect sunny day vibe. The actor completed her outfit with a pair of classy shades. Pooja recently made headlines with her Cannes Film Festival outfits in France. The actor posed for the lenses before leaving.