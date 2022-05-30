Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha spotted in all white look at airport in Mumbai

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted at the airport in Mumbai. The actor was looking pretty and went for an Indo-Western look. Nushrratt paired a designer kurta with a pair of trousers. Her all white outfit gave a casual vibe whereas the printed sliders further added a comfy look to the outfit. The actor completed her airport look with some classy shades. The actor was also seen with a leg casket due to her injury. Nushrratt made her fan’s day as she also posed for a selfie with them.