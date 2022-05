Actor Esha Gupta dons check blazer for her airport look

Actor Esha Gupta was spotted at the airport in Mumbai. The actor donned a check blazer for her airport look. Esha gave off a semi-casual vibe with her check blazer and white skinny pants. Her light blue shirt perfectly complimented her blazer. The actor completed her look with a pair of loafers. Esha did not let her fans down as she clicked a few selfies with them. The actor posed for the lenses before leaving.