Actor Ayushmann Khurrana captured at promotion of his movie ‘Anek’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was captured at the promotion of his movie ‘Anek’. The actor went for a classy and unique all black outfit. The actor chose a designer kurta and paired it with a pair of black trousers. His sandals completely complemented the unique vibes of the outfit. The actor completed the look with a pair of loud shades. His movie ‘Anek’ hit the big screens on May 27.