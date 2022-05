Aamir Khan attends trailer preview of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan spotted in Mumbai. He attended trailer preview of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The actor tasted pani puri at the trailer event of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Aamir was dressed in a white T-shirt under a pink shirt teamed with blue pants. He didn’t disappoint his fans and posed for the shutterbugs with them.