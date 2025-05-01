Although director Sailesh Kolanu does a good job portraying Nani in a violent action role, the film's attempt to combine big action and crime thriller elements only partially meets expectations.

Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Star cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, (add two more names)

Runtime: 2 hr 30 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating 3.5 stars

Arjun Sarkaar replaces the calm and methodical Krishna Dev (played by Adivi Sesh) as the new Superintendent of Police for the Visakhapatnam branch of the fictional Homicide Intervention Team. Arjun comes with a reputation for being ruthless and intimidating. He may appear to people to be a police officer who lives close to the criminals he targets, but as the movie goes on, it progressively exposes the deeper aspects hidden beneath his tough exterior.

Compared to the previous HIT films' slow-burning mystery, the third part completely changes the tone, replacing violence with suspense. This time, the villains are beyond reason or motivation, so it's less about who committed the crime or why. Rather, the spotlight is on the film's ability to combine the thrill of full-on action with the force of a crime thriller. It achieves this quite successfully at times, producing sharp, powerful moments. However, there are parts of the movie where it seems a little rushed or overly long, losing some of its impact.

By putting Nani, who is typically loved by family audiences, in a much grimier, more violent setting in HIT 3, director Sailesh Kolanu obviously leans towards fan service. With good reason, the movie received an A certificate. Nani adopts the persona of a tough, stubborn police officer, departing from his typical boy-next-door charm. He does a good job of embracing the darker tone, but the story is unavoidably called into question by his brutal approach. Both the actor and the director are making a risky choice, and it clearly breaks away from Nani's previous parts.

At one point in HIT: The Third Case, a character refers to Nani's character Arjun Sarkaar as "classy." However, Arjun quickly puts an end to that, stating that he is prepared to show his true, unvarnished self this time. In a different scene, Arjun strongly responds, "I've been hearing that since the beginning of my career," to the statement that he “cannot survive here”. These lines seem like direct references to Nani's actual experience working in the film industry, in addition to fitting the character. It seems as though the film confuses the boundary between actor and character through Arjun's dialogue, giving the scenes a more intimate and meta feel than is typical.

Although the film's non-linear screenplay adds mystery to Arjun's character, viewers used to mainstream narratives may find the larger plot arc to be fairly predictable. The story takes place in places like Kashmir, Arwal in Bihar, Jaipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, but in reality, the crimes could have happened in any of the Telugu states. Nevertheless, this broad geographic scope contributes to the HIT universe's expansion in scope and aspirations, making it feel more pan-Indian.

HIT 3 uses fewer supporting characters than its predecessors. This time, Arjun remains the main focus, unlike previous instalments that relied on teamwork to solve the cases. Both Chaithu Jonnalagadda and Komalee Prasad leave a lasting impression despite the small ensemble. In addition to adding a surprising twist that deepens the plot, Srinidhi Shetty is a welcome addition to the series.

Sailesh Kolanu makes sure there are meaningful moments amidst the chaos and violence in the movie. In one scene, Arjun congratulates a female coworker on a significant discovery, emphasising that the commendation is given only based on merit and not gender. In crucial scenes, female officers play important roles that highlight the movie's message that talent is genderless. More broadly, the movie considers the idea that people of any gender are capable of both unspeakable evil and extraordinary good.

HIT 3 falls short of its goal of providing an amazing, cinematic action experience. Although the film struggles with pacing and predictability, Nani's performance and the chic visuals make an impression. As an actor and producer, he does a good job of setting up the next instalment, but it falls short of being a compelling thriller. Nevertheless, it succeeds in creating a solid framework for the upcoming fourth part. We end this review, hoping that the upcoming movie combines the tense, dark thrills that made the first two films so remarkable with the franchise's expanding scope.