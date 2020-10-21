Zubin Choudhary: An emerging name in the music industry

"Without music, life would be incomplete." This is what Zubin Choudhary has to say about his musical journey which has been full of ups and downs. Zubin, though a professionally qualified Charted Accountant, was always keen on participating in various cultural activities and dedicated towards his passion, which ultimately laid his foundation as an artist.

Zubin's debut album 'Nazar' made his fans crazy about his singing and his charming looks. His next hits - 'Harley Wala Jatt' and 'Anjaan' received much appreciation and immensely increased his fandom which ultimately led him to earn a name in the arena of music.

Hailing from a small town, Zubin began his professional career as a model. He is also a certified fitness trainer and feels that fitness role models play an important role in creating a positive impact on the youth.

Zubin's journey from a small-town boy to an artist working in the music industry has been very interesting and he is all set to bring many more blockbuster songs for his beloved fans.

