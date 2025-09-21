Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima breaks down as singer’s body arrives at Guwahati airport, emotional visuals go viral

Upon arrival, Zubeen’s body was received at the airport by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, along with senior state officials.

Assam and the nation mourn as the mortal remains of legendary singer Zubeen Garg arrived in Guwahati on Sunday, September 21, following his tragic death in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19. The singer, known for hits like Ya Ali, was scheduled to perform at the North East Festival in Singapore when the accident occurred.

Upon arrival, Zubeen’s body was received at the airport by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, along with senior state officials. Emotional footage shows Garima breaking down as she paid her respects, placing a traditional gamusa on the coffin. The grief of the moment was palpable, not just for his family but also for airport staff, fellow passengers, and fans who had gathered to witness the singer’s homecoming.

The flower-adorned coffin was then transferred to an ambulance, and the convoy slowly made its way through Guwahati streets. Thousands of fans lined the roads, singing Zubeen’s popular tracks and chanting “Jai Zubeen Da”, creating a moving tribute to the beloved singer. The procession eventually headed toward his residence in Kahilipara, allowing fans a final glimpse of the icon.

FIRs and Investigation

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, multiple FIRs have been registered against the chief organiser of the Northeast Festival, Shyam Kanu Mahanta, and Zubeen’s manager, Siddhartha Sharma. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that all FIRs will be transferred to the CID and a consolidated case will be registered to ensure a thorough investigation.

The state government has also declared a three-day mourning period, during which all official entertainment and public celebrations have been suspended. Fans continue to gather outside Zubeen’s residence, paying homage to a singer who touched millions of hearts.