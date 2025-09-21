Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima breaks down as singer’s body arrives at Guwahati airport, emotional visuals go viral

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike: After Microsoft, JP Morgan, Google issues 'urgent' memo, says, 'We are here to...'

Navratri 2025: Must-try bhog recipes for all 9 forms of goddess Durga

Zubeen Garg’s wife makes emotional plea for peace, comes to manager’s defense amid FIRs: Watch

Zubeen Garg funeral: Thousands of fans cry on streets, heartbreaking video surfaces

Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan, former Indian cricketers share strong reactions over handshake controversy: 'Picture abhi baaki hai'

Sharad Navratri 2025: Dates, tithi, shubh muhurat, what to offer each goddess

Navratri 2025: Bollywood actresses who powerfully portrayed Maa Durga, from Kajol to Triptii Dimri

PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura on September 22; launch projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari, exposes them for...

Is Ratan Tata's Taj hotel planning to exit from New York's 'The Pierre' in a staggering deal of Rs 170000000000? IHCL says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike: After Microsoft, JP Morgan, Google issues 'urgent' memo, says, 'We are here to...'

Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike: Google issues 'urgent' memo...

Navratri 2025: Must-try bhog recipes for all 9 forms of goddess Durga

Navratri 2025: Must-try bhog recipes for all 9 forms of goddess Durga

Zubeen Garg’s wife makes emotional plea for peace, comes to manager’s defense amid FIRs: Watch

Zubeen Garg’s wife makes emotional plea for peace, comes to manager’s defense

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima breaks down as singer’s body arrives at Guwahati airport, emotional visuals go viral

Upon arrival, Zubeen’s body was received at the airport by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, along with senior state officials.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 12:19 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima breaks down as singer’s body arrives at Guwahati airport, emotional visuals go viral
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Assam and the nation mourn as the mortal remains of legendary singer Zubeen Garg arrived in Guwahati on Sunday, September 21, following his tragic death in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19. The singer, known for hits like Ya Ali, was scheduled to perform at the North East Festival in Singapore when the accident occurred.

Upon arrival, Zubeen’s body was received at the airport by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, along with senior state officials. Emotional footage shows Garima breaking down as she paid her respects, placing a traditional gamusa on the coffin. The grief of the moment was palpable, not just for his family but also for airport staff, fellow passengers, and fans who had gathered to witness the singer’s homecoming.

The flower-adorned coffin was then transferred to an ambulance, and the convoy slowly made its way through Guwahati streets. Thousands of fans lined the roads, singing Zubeen’s popular tracks and chanting “Jai Zubeen Da”, creating a moving tribute to the beloved singer. The procession eventually headed toward his residence in Kahilipara, allowing fans a final glimpse of the icon.

FIRs and Investigation

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, multiple FIRs have been registered against the chief organiser of the Northeast Festival, Shyam Kanu Mahanta, and Zubeen’s manager, Siddhartha Sharma. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that all FIRs will be transferred to the CID and a consolidated case will be registered to ensure a thorough investigation.

The state government has also declared a three-day mourning period, during which all official entertainment and public celebrations have been suspended. Fans continue to gather outside Zubeen’s residence, paying homage to a singer who touched millions of hearts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Communal clash erupts in Gujarat's Vadodara over offensive social media post
Communal clash erupts in Gujarat's Vadodara over offensive social media post
Massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka region, Tsunami advisory issued, check alert in Hawaii, Alaska, Canada
Massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka region, Tsunami...
Donald Trump H-1B visa hike of USD 100000 kicks in from today: Here are the 5 key facts you need to know
Donald Trump H-1B visa hike of USD 100000 kicks in from today: Here are the 5...
Disha Patani's house firing accused injured in encounter, pleads before police: 'Dobara kabhi UP nahi aayenge sir...'
Disha Patani's house firing accused injured in encounter, pleads before police
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lank
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE