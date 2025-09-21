Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains to be kept at Sarusajai Stadium for public homage, Assam CM ensures grand farewell

Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains will be kept at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium on Sunday for fans to pay their last respects, as Assam observes three days of state mourning.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 07:36 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains to be kept at Sarusajai Stadium for public homage, Assam CM ensures grand farewell
Image credit: Instagram
The mortal remains of late singer Zubeen Garg will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) in Guwahati on Sunday for fans, friends, and well-wishers to pay their last respects.

Confirming the arrangements on his X handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the stadium will be open to the public from 9 AM to 7 PM. Elaborate arrangements are being made to manage the expected huge crowd of mourners.

“The Government of Assam, with deep sorrow, informs that the mortal remains of Shri Zubeen Garg, an artist larger than life, a cultural icon, filmmaker, and the eternal heartthrob of millions, will be kept at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) tomorrow, September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for friends, followers, and admirers to pay their last respects. All are requested to extend their cooperation in ensuring that the final journey of Assam’s beloved son is conducted with dignity and becomes a farewell to be remembered for all time,” read the Chief Minister’s tweet.

In another update, CM Sarma mentioned that a cabinet meeting has been scheduled for 6 PM on Sunday to decide the cremation venue.

On Saturday, CM Sarma flew to Delhi to receive Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains, which arrived from Singapore after the completion of the post-mortem. “The next step is to take his mortal remains to Delhi. From Delhi, we will bring him to Guwahati by a special flight. The remains will first be taken to Zubeen’s house. We request that the public allow Zubeen’s family to spend some private time with him, as that will be their last moment together,” the CM said.

He added that the remains were expected to reach Delhi airport around 11:30 PM on Saturday night, and from there, arrangements were being made to transport them to Guwahati by 2 AM. “MoS MEA Pabitra Margherita will be present at Delhi airport along with me. I will return to Guwahati tomorrow at noon,” CM Sarma confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has declared a three-day state mourning, from September 20 to 22, to honor the legendary singer. During this period, there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial functions, or public celebrations across the state.

As news of Zubeen Garg’s passing continues to sink in, condolences have poured in from across the nation. In Guwahati, thousands of heartbroken fans have gathered outside his residence, hoping to catch one final glimpse of the man who gave them timeless songs and unforgettable memories.

