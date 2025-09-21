Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains reach Delhi, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays emotional tribute

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Delhi to receive Garg's mortal remains on Saturday and has ensured the final journey back to his hometown in Guwahati, Assam.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 07:29 AM IST

Image credit: Instagram
    The mortal remains of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg have finally arrived in India. The singer, who passed away in Singapore, was scheduled to perform at the event. His mortal remains were handed over to the Indian ambassador after the post-mortem on Saturday.

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Delhi to receive Garg's mortal remains on Saturday and has ensured the final journey back to his hometown in Guwahati, Assam. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

    Earlier, CM Sarma stated that the 'Ya Ali' singer's remains will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday, September 21, for fans and well-wishers to offer their last respects.

    "The Government of Assam, with deep sorrow, informs that the mortal remains of Shri Zubeen Garg, an artist larger than life, a cultural icon, filmmaker, and the eternal heartthrob of millions, will be kept at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) tomorrow, September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for friends, followers, and admirers to pay their last respects. All are requested to extend their cooperation in ensuring that the final journey of Assam's beloved son is conducted with dignity and becomes a farewell to be remembered for all time," the tweet read.

    A cabinet meeting will be held in the evening to decide on the cremation venue. While speaking to the media, the Chief Minister stated that Zubeen Garg's mortal remains will be brought back to Guwahati by a special flight.

    "The remains will first be taken to Zubeen's house. We request that the public allow Zubeen's family to spend some private time with him, as that will be their last moment together," he said. 

    Meanwhile, the Assam government has announced a three-day state mourning in the wake of the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Assam CMO stated that there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial programs, or public celebrations during the period. While condolences have poured in from across the country, fans in large numbers have gathered outside Garg's Guwahati residence, awaiting a final glimpse of their beloved singer.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
