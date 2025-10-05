Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..

Fans of Zubeen Garg would once again enjoy his voice with new songs, for one last time. Read on to know more about his last film, which includes his story and original song recordings.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 05:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..
Zubeen Garg
Popular Assamese filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan has shared that the upcoming film 'Roi Roi Binale', which was a personal project of the late music legend Zubeen Garg, will be released nationwide on October 31. Bhuyan also revealed that the upcoming film will feature the "original voice" recordings of Garg and will now serve as a tribute to the singer's immense talent and passion for Assamese music.

"We were working on this movie for the last three years. The story and music of the movie were by Zubeen Garg... This was the first musical Assamese movie... We had completed almost all the work on the movie, except for the background music...," the filmmaker told ANI.

"Zubeen Garg wanted this movie to be released on 31st October, so we have decided to release it on the same date, not just in Assam, but nationwide... Zubeen Garg's voice is almost 80-90% clear, as we had recorded it using a lapel mic. So we will use his original voice only," he added.

Singer Zubeen Garg was allegedly "poisoned" in Singapore, and his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta had "deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy," the late singer's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged, according to official documents with the police.

Both Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta have been arrested by the police as part of their investigation into the death of the famous singer. Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta have also been arrested in the case. Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. The singer had been in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

