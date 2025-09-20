Zubeen Garg's fans weep on streets after his death, shops shut to mourn Ya Ali singer; heartbreaking visuals go viral

ECI slams Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations in Karnataka’s Aland, ‘votes cannot be…,’ says information shared with police in 2023
BAD News for India: THIS star cricketer suffers massive head injury, likely to miss IND vs PAK Super 4 clash, he is...
Gujarat to get BIG boost: PM Modi to flag off Rs 34200 crore development projects, here's all you need to know
Jesus, Take the Wheel songwriter Brett James tragically dies in North Carolina plane crash
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's four-word reply after winning match against Oman sparks controversy ahead of India-Pakistan super 4 clash: 'All set for...'
This Ba***ds of Bollywood actor quit films after Rakesh Roshan cut his role, tried luck in Canada real estate but ended up losing it all; he is...
Pakistan exposed! Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terrorists, MEA says, ‘the world is well aware...’
Lured by fake job offers in Iran, MEA issues NEW advisory for Indians, warns them from...; check details here
What is Gold Card? US permanent residency programme, know how it works; What will Indians benefit?
Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat calls, evacuations underway
ENTERTAINMENT
Assam came to a standstill as thousands mourned the sudden death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore after a diving accident.
Assam was plunged into grief on Friday after the sudden death of singer Zubeen Garg. The 52-year-old artist, remembered nationwide for his Bollywood hit Ya Ali from the film Gangster, died in Singapore following a scuba diving accident.
Reports say he was rescued from the sea by Singapore police and taken to a hospital, but despite doctors’ efforts, he could not be saved. Garg had travelled to the country to perform at the North East India Festival, which was set to begin on September 20.
The news of his passing triggered emotional scenes across Assam. In Biswanath, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) organised a huge procession where thousands joined to pay tribute. Videos on X showed fans lining the streets, chanting slogans such as “Zubeen da amar houk (Long live Zubeen)” and “Joy Zubeen da (Hail Zubeen).” Businesses in the town stayed closed for an entire day to honour him.
Assam: A massive procession was by AASU held in Biswanath where thousands gathered to pay their last respects to Zubeen Garg.— The Truth India (@thetruthin) September 19, 2025
Devotees lined the streets, chanting slogans like “Zubeen da amar houk” (“Long live Zubeen”) and “Joy Zubeen da” (“Hail Zubeen”).
In solidarity, all… pic.twitter.com/RA2RIefOMC
Golaghat also witnessed a surge of mourners, with crowds crying openly, holding posters, and remembering the singer who had become a household name.
Reacting to the tragedy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita informed him about the incident. Calling Garg’s death heartbreaking, Sarma told reporters, “It is very painful news and an immense loss to the state and the nation.”
Assam: Scenes from Golaghat as massive crowds mourn Zubeen Garg. People cry and scream, holding his posters, expressing deep grief over the loss of the legendary Assamese singer. pic.twitter.com/051qi6UFWL— The Truth India (@thetruthin) September 19, 2025
In a post on X, the Chief Minister added: “Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for the state. He has gone too early; this was not the age to go.”
He further wrote, “Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come.”
Sarma also noted that Garg’s bond with the people of Assam and his compassion for helping others would always be remembered.