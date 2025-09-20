Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Zubeen Garg's fans weep on streets after his death, shops shut to mourn Ya Ali singer; heartbreaking visuals go viral

Assam came to a standstill as thousands mourned the sudden death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore after a diving accident.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 08:04 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Zubeen Garg's fans weep on streets after his death, shops shut to mourn Ya Ali singer; heartbreaking visuals go viral
Image credit: Instagram
Assam was plunged into grief on Friday after the sudden death of singer Zubeen Garg. The 52-year-old artist, remembered nationwide for his Bollywood hit Ya Ali from the film Gangster, died in Singapore following a scuba diving accident.

Reports say he was rescued from the sea by Singapore police and taken to a hospital, but despite doctors’ efforts, he could not be saved. Garg had travelled to the country to perform at the North East India Festival, which was set to begin on September 20.

The news of his passing triggered emotional scenes across Assam. In Biswanath, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) organised a huge procession where thousands joined to pay tribute. Videos on X showed fans lining the streets, chanting slogans such as “Zubeen da amar houk (Long live Zubeen)” and “Joy Zubeen da (Hail Zubeen).” Businesses in the town stayed closed for an entire day to honour him.

Golaghat also witnessed a surge of mourners, with crowds crying openly, holding posters, and remembering the singer who had become a household name.

Reacting to the tragedy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita informed him about the incident. Calling Garg’s death heartbreaking, Sarma told reporters, “It is very painful news and an immense loss to the state and the nation.”

In a post on X, the Chief Minister added: “Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for the state. He has gone too early; this was not the age to go.”

He further wrote, “Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come.”

Sarma also noted that Garg’s bond with the people of Assam and his compassion for helping others would always be remembered.

