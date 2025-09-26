Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ameesha Patel makes bold statement, says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor: 'I could do anything for him'

How to Maximise Returns and Minimise Risks in Gurugram Real Estate

Rebuilding More Than Walls

Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav pleads not guilty in PCB’s ICC complaint, likely to face...

IBPS PO Result 2025 DECLARED: Get direct LINK to download scorecard here

Centre issues BIG statement on NATO chief's claims about PM Modi, Putin: 'Conversations that never...'

Internet services suspended in Leh after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, here's what we know so far

Sameer Wankhede Vs Aryan Khan: A look at former NCB officer's career, family background, and more

Zubeen Garg's death: Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician arrested in singer's death case

How mom-to-be Katrina Kaif keeps her skin flawless? Check 7 must-try makeup tips

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ameesha Patel makes bold statement, says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor: 'I could do anything for him'

Ameesha Patel says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor

How to Maximise Returns and Minimise Risks in Gurugram Real Estate

How to Maximise Returns and Minimise Risks in Gurugram Real Estate

Rebuilding More Than Walls

Rebuilding More Than Walls

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Zubeen Garg's death: Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician arrested in singer's death case

Goswami had known the late singer for a long time and also accompanied him to Singapore. According to officials, Goswami has been arrested for questioning, but the details of the claims against him and whether formal charges would be filed have yet to be revealed.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 04:43 PM IST

Zubeen Garg's death: Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician arrested in singer's death case
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the 'suspicious death of singer Zubeen Garg, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Shekhar Jyoti Goswami at his Jalukbari residence near Guwahati. He was reportedly present during the controversial yacht trip in Singapore, which has become a crucial connection in the probe.

Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami?

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami is a drummer, and his Instagram bio describes him as ‘Sound Engineer, Music Producer, Arranger, Musician, Computer Hardware Engineer’. Reportedly, he was a long-time bandmate of Zubeen Garg. 

Goswami had known the late singer for a long time and also accompanied him to Singapore. According to officials, Goswami has been arrested for questioning, but the details of the claims against him and whether formal charges would be filed have yet to be revealed. The authorities have not yet disclosed the specific charges.

Zubeen Garg's untimely demise: Key developments

Meanwhile, the SIT and CID team of Assam conducted a raid at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Guwahati in connection with the case. Shyamkanu Mahanta was the main organiser of the North East India Festival, responsible for the participation of singer Zubeen Garg in the festival. 

Multiple FIRs were lodged against Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddharth Sharma, and Shyamkanu Mahanta at different police stations across the state, and the Assam Government has directed the CID to investigate all the FIRs.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

The Assam Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the "suspicious" and "tragic" demise of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended his complete support to the investigation, adding that he is ready to transfer the case to the CBI if necessary. 

Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday at Kamarkuchi, located on the outskirts of Guwahati. The funeral drew thousands of fans and admirers, with many visibly emotional as they paid their final respects to the artist fondly known as 'Goldie' among close friends and family. The final rites were performed by Garg's sister, Palme Borthakur, while his wife, Garima Saikia, was seen in tears, bidding farewell. A gun salute was accorded to the late artist as part of the state honours.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Indonesia President concludes UN speech with ‘Om Shanti’, calls for world peace
Watch: Indonesia President concludes UN speech with ‘Om Shanti’, calls for world
Elon Musk's xAI accuses Sam Altman's OpenAI of poaching its employees to breach confidentiality agreements and…
Elon Musk's xAI accuses Sam Altman's OpenAI of poaching its employees to breach
Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky welcome their 3rd child, introduce daughter Rocki Irish Mayers to fans: 'Who the f**k says it has to be..'
Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky welcome their 3rd child, introduce daughter Rocki
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's appeal to developed nations at UN event: 'Loans over loans...'
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's appeal to developed nations at UN event: 'Loans...
Real reason why Deepika Padukone was ousted from Kalki 2898 AD 2: Actress had already shot for...
Real reason why Deepika Padukone was ousted from Kalki 2898 AD 2: Actress had...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE