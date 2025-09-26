Zubeen Garg's death: Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician arrested in singer's death case

Goswami had known the late singer for a long time and also accompanied him to Singapore. According to officials, Goswami has been arrested for questioning, but the details of the claims against him and whether formal charges would be filed have yet to be revealed.

In the 'suspicious death of singer Zubeen Garg, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Shekhar Jyoti Goswami at his Jalukbari residence near Guwahati. He was reportedly present during the controversial yacht trip in Singapore, which has become a crucial connection in the probe.

Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami?

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami is a drummer, and his Instagram bio describes him as ‘Sound Engineer, Music Producer, Arranger, Musician, Computer Hardware Engineer’. Reportedly, he was a long-time bandmate of Zubeen Garg.

Goswami had known the late singer for a long time and also accompanied him to Singapore. According to officials, Goswami has been arrested for questioning, but the details of the claims against him and whether formal charges would be filed have yet to be revealed. The authorities have not yet disclosed the specific charges.



Zubeen Garg's untimely demise: Key developments

Meanwhile, the SIT and CID team of Assam conducted a raid at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Guwahati in connection with the case. Shyamkanu Mahanta was the main organiser of the North East India Festival, responsible for the participation of singer Zubeen Garg in the festival.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddharth Sharma, and Shyamkanu Mahanta at different police stations across the state, and the Assam Government has directed the CID to investigate all the FIRs.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

The Assam Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the "suspicious" and "tragic" demise of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended his complete support to the investigation, adding that he is ready to transfer the case to the CBI if necessary.

Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday at Kamarkuchi, located on the outskirts of Guwahati. The funeral drew thousands of fans and admirers, with many visibly emotional as they paid their final respects to the artist fondly known as 'Goldie' among close friends and family. The final rites were performed by Garg's sister, Palme Borthakur, while his wife, Garima Saikia, was seen in tears, bidding farewell. A gun salute was accorded to the late artist as part of the state honours.