Zubeen Garg funeral: Thousands of fans cry on streets, heartbreaking video surfaces

Thousands of grieving fans flooded Guwahati streets as singer Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains returned home after his tragic death in a scuba accident in Singapore.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 12:48 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Zubeen Garg funeral: Thousands of fans cry on streets, heartbreaking video surfaces
Image credit: Instagram
When Zubeen Garg left for Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival, no one imagined it would be his final trip. On September 19, the celebrated Assamese singer lost his life in a tragic scuba diving accident, leaving millions of admirers in shock.

By Sunday morning, his mortal remains had reached Guwahati from Delhi. The silence at the airport was broken only by muffled sobs as airport staff, passengers, and fans gathered near the runway. Many broke down as they caught sight of the coffin carrying the man who had defined Assamese music for decades.

Soon after, Guwahati’s streets transformed into rivers of people. From young students to elderly admirers, thousands lined up to pay tribute, singing his most loved songs while holding their phones high to capture his final journey. The scenes were so overwhelming that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma himself shared a video, showing the ocean of fans who had gathered with tears in their eyes.

For more than thirty years, Zubeen had been the voice of Assam, singing over 38,000 songs in 40 languages and dialects. His melodies united generations, and his sudden death has left a vacuum that no one can fill.

Speaking about the tragedy, CM Sarma revealed that Zubeen had jumped into the sea twice. The first time, he wore a life jacket, but after returning to the yacht, he removed it, saying it felt uncomfortable to swim with. It was during his second dive, without the jacket, that the mishap occurred. Singapore authorities are now expected to question those who were with him during the swim.

As the state mourns, Zubeen’s body will first be taken to his Kahilipara residence for a brief visit, giving his family, including his 85-year-old ailing father, the chance to say goodbye. Later, it will be placed at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where the public can offer their respects between 9 am and 7 pm.

For Assam, this isn’t just the passing of an artist. It is the silencing of a voice that had become part of its identity.

