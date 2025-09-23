Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Zubeen Garg funeral: Singer's wife lets their dogs say final goodbye at coffin; Assam CM shares heart-wrenching video

Singer Zubeen Garg was laid to rest in Guwahati, with his wife sharing a touching farewell alongside their four pet dogs.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 02:12 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram
In a heart-wrenching farewell, singer Zubeen Garg’s wife brought their four pet dogs to his coffin, sharing a poignant final moment with the late music icon. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of the touching gesture on social media on Monday. Zubeen, who passed away in Singapore on September 19, was laid to rest on September 23 in Guwahati, leaving fans and the nation in deep mourning.

In the video shared by CM Sarma on X, Zubeen’s wife is seen guiding their dogs—Iko, Diya, Rambo, and Maya—toward the coffin. “It is often said that dogs are a man's best friend, and if dogs love you, you are a great man. For Iko, Diya, Rambo & Maya, Zubeen was their family, and today as they bid a final farewell, they must have felt the same emotions which we are feeling now – heartbroken,” Sarma wrote.

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to perform at the Northeast India Festival. Festival organisers revealed that he suffered breathing difficulties while scuba diving, which led to his untimely death. His mortal remains were flown from Singapore to Delhi and then brought to Assam on a commercial flight, where thousands of fans gathered to pay their respects. Social media was flooded with touching visuals of fans mourning the beloved singer.

Amid growing public concern over the circumstances of Zubeen’s death, Assam CM announced that a fresh post-mortem would be conducted at Guwahati Medical College, supervised by a team from AIIMS Guwahati. The family has given their consent for the procedure. “The autopsy is being conducted in response to public demand and to ensure transparency in the investigation,” Sarma stated.

Zubeen Garg leaves behind a remarkable legacy in music, remembered for his melodious voice and the hearts he touched across generations.

