What is sleep tourism? New travel trend millennials and Gen Z can’t stop talking about
IAF to receive first Tejas LCA Mark 1A on..., know why it's important for India
IND vs WI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill recreate rare feat after 61 years during Ahmedabad Test
European offices empty after 5 pm? Indian woman's viral video sparks online debate, Internet says, 'Half day...', WATCH
Meet actor who is also doctor, was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate in school, flopped in Bollywood but huge star in...
Who is Bajrang Singh, ex-NSG commando, 26/11 hero, arrested in...
Another accident in Madhya Pradesh, SUV ramps into Durga idol immersion procession in Panna district, 2 dead
Pakistan becoming 'rogue state'? At UNHRC, human rights expert highlights alarming enforced disappearances and...
BIG jolt to Vikas Divyakirti, Drishti IAS to pay heavy penalty of Rs 500000 due to...
Zubeen Garg death: Singapore Police hands over singer's autopsy report to High Commission of India
ENTERTAINMENT
The 52-year-old Assamese music icon died on September 19 following a drowning accident in Singapore.
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has extended the autopsy report of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg to the High Commission of India. According to a statement issued by the police, a copy of the autopsy report, along with their preliminary findings on his passing, has been handed over to the Indian authorities upon their request. Police investigations are currently underway in the matter, while the public has been advised to refrain from sharing any videos or images related to the matter.
The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police on Thursday arrested Zubeen Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, taking the total arrests in the case to four. Munna Prasad Gupta, Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief and Special DGP, CID, told ANI, following multiple days of interrogation by the SIT/CID, Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta were arrested by the SIT/CID last night.
Earlier on Wednesday, CID/SIT of Assam police arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta (the main organiser of North East India Festival in Singapore) and Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma. The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup (Metro) district sent Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma to 14 days' police custody.
On the other hand, the CID added a murder charge section under the BNS Act in the registered case. The 52-year-old Assamese music icon died on September 19 following a drowning accident in Singapore. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on Sunday morning by a commercial flight.
READ | Not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; most searched Indian actor of the decade is...