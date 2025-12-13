Zubeen Garg death case: Four accused charged with murder in Assam SIT chargesheet, singer's wife Garima Garg wants...

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that the promise made to the people of Assam in connection with the legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s death has been fulfilled with the SIT filing the chargesheet "before the stipulated time frame."

The Special Investigation Team, probing the death of Zubeen Garg, charged four accused, including the singer's secretary Siddhartha Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, with murder in the chargesheet filed in a Guwahati court on Friday. Garg’s band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta have also been charged with murder.

Shyamkanu Mahanta was the chief organiser of the North East India Festival, which was attended by Garg in Singapore, where he died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19. Garg’s cousin and suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the chargsheet submitted at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court.

The singer’s two personal security officers (PSOs) Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya have been charged under Section 31c of the BNS, which deals with criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them. A total of seven people have so far been arrested in connection with Garg’s death, by the SIT, which is led by Special DGP M P Gupta. Over 300 witnesses have also been examined as part of the probe.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Kokrajhar that the promise made to the people of Assam in connection with Garg’s death has been fulfilled with the SIT filing the chargesheet "before the stipulated time frame." "We had taken the responsibility of ensuring justice to Zubeen Garg and we fulfilled this with the SIT submitting the chargesheet within a record time to the court today," Sarma said. The CM had claimed in the recently concluded assembly session that Garg's death was "plain and simple murder."

Zubeen's wife Garima Garg welcomed the chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team. "The investigation began on the basis of the FIR filed by us against the accused on behalf of our family. The probe proceeded on expected lines for which we are very grateful to the investigating agency," Garima told reporters. She added that the probe’s results were in accordance with public expectations and said, "Now everything depends on the judicial process, which we hope will move smoothly. We have faith in our nation’s judiciary and want the guilty to be punished accordingly."

Garima also said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated that the Chief Justice will be requested for a fast-track court, adding, "We also want the matter to be resolved at the earliest. Our house has been shattered and people are very disturbed that a person like Zubeen Garg could be killed. The people of entire Assam want the guilty to be punished."

