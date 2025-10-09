Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Zubeen Garg death: Amid investigation, wife Garima Saikia makes big statement, says '5-6 people have been arrested but...'

It was earlier reported that Zubeen Garg died while scuba diving in Singapore. However, recently, his bandmate Shekhar Goswami has alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 06:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zubeen Garg death: Amid investigation, wife Garima Saikia makes big statement, says '5-6 people have been arrested but...'
Zubeen Garg and his wife Garima Saikia
Amid the ongoing investigation into the death of her husband and legendary singer Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia has urged people not to politicise his demise and appealed to eyewitnesses to come forward and share the truth. Speaking to the media, she said, "I am still keeping the faith, 5 to 6 people have been arrested in this case, but they haven't spoken the truth yet."

"I am waiting very patiently. People are cooperating with the investigation team and the judicial system. I hope the truth comes out fast. 21 days have passed since Zubeen's death. Those who were the eyewitnesses should come out. We have lost our icon, our heartbeat. Things should not be politicised in this matter," she urged.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Wednesday issued an order and suspended Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg, who was arrested by the SIT/CID in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case. 

Zubeen died in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later taken to Guwahati on September 21 by flight.

An SIT is probing the case of his death. So far, the SIT has also arrested five other individuals related to the case, including the main event organiser Shyamku Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhant Sharma, his bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta.

Earlier, it was reported that Zubeen died while scuba diving in Singapore. However, recently, his bandmate Shekhar has alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death. 

According to 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' (remand note), Shekhar alleged that a "conspiracy" was hatched "to portray his death as accidental". Zubeen's fans and family members are waiting for the truth to be uncovered through the investigation.

