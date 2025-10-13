Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Zubeen Garg's co-singer Satabdi Borah makes big statement as his death probe deepens, says...

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the North East India Festival. However, Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 06:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zubeen Garg's co-singer Satabdi Borah makes big statement as his death probe deepens, says...
Zubeen Garg's co-singer Satabdi Borah and two Assamese expatriates from Singapore appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Guwahati on Monday to record their statements in connection with the singer's death.

Speaking to the media after giving her statement, Satabdi said that the people of Assam are eager to know the truth about what happened to Zubeen. She said, "The people of Assam are very anxious to know what happened. I have full faith in the system that everything will be done properly and Zubeen Da will get justice. If anyone is guilty, they should be punished."

Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the North East India Festival. However, Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death.

In connection with Zubeen Garg's death case, the SIT and CID have arrested seven people, including the main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg (APS officer who was suspended by the state government), two PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that, after receiving the viscera report of late Zubeen Garg, the CID of Assam police has now got a "definite angle". "The Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi has given us the viscera report. The CID has got a definite angle into the case and within a few days the entire chronology of Zubeen Garg's death case will be presented before the court," Sarma stated.

