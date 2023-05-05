Zee5's show Fireflies Parth Aur Jugnu brings perfect amalgamation of fantasy, magic and mythology

Fireflies Parth Aur Jugnu poster

From the stable of Zee5, the largest original content creator in India, has come a new show 'Fireflies: Parth aur Jugnu, which is certain to make the audience relive their love for fantasy. With the OTT space's high propensity for edgy and experimental content, this show comes as a breath of fresh air.

Set in the backdrop of a real Indian family, dealing with the problems of the common man, Fireflies- Parth Aur Jugnu is a story of a 14 year old dispirited boy Parth, who meets a mystical kid named Jugnu from the haunted forests of Bheem Mukhteshwar. The encounter leads to an action-packed adventure of self-discovery and a ride for laughter and live action in a never seen before avatar.

Fantasy writing has an unbeatable charm to it. It allows the audience to escape their reality and this show ends up being the perfect getaway for anybody needing that. But beneath the larger-than-life fantasies that dazzle the viewers, the show at its very core has a meaningful story, complete with relatable characters, their emotions, challenges, their victories and defeats.

The Indian family story makes the show relatable not just for the kids, but for one and all. It takes you the world of ‘bachpan ki kahaniyan (childhood stories)’ sessions with our grandparents and elders. The show stands out in artistically as it uses folklore to give a message to the community without making the content preachy and in your face. Adding to this, the VFX has added to the beauty of the hills of Himachal as the show showcases the most picturesque locales of Mukhteshwar.

Helmed by award-winning filmmaker Hemant Gaba and written by Alok Sharma, the series stars Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Madhoo Shah, Priyanshu Chaterjee, Luke Kenny, Akshat Singh, Zoya Afroz, Varun Kapoor, Harshit Bhojwani, Anaya Shivan, Riva Arora, Rahul Singh, and Hitesh Dave in key roles.

Meet Mukhi as Parth and Aekam Binjwe as Jugnu will make you fall in love with them. Both of them have flawlessly portrayed into their characters. Madhoo Shah's character of Nani, who gives life lessons of good vs evil, will definitely become a favourite amongst the kids.

All in all, Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu brings a perfect amalgamation of fantasy, magic and mythology for the whole family. It is to be enjoyed like a family treat and delivers on its promise of being a fun ride!

Rating- 4 stars