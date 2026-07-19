ZEE5 announces new movies, series across seven languages; R Madhavan to host Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0

ZEE5 has announced its biggest multilingual slate featuring films, series, live sports, animation and kids' content across seven languages. The line-up includes Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0, Ghamasaan, Rangbaaz Season 4, Demonte Colony 3, Venky Anil 5, NBK111, and several regional originals.

ZEE5 has unveiled what it calls its biggest multilingual content slate to date, expanding its line-up across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada and Bangla. The streaming platform announced a mix of films, web series, live sports, animation, children's programming and AI-led content as it looks to broaden its appeal among audiences across languages.

The Hindi slate includes a blend of new originals and returning franchises. Among the upcoming series are Kambli, inspired by the life of former cricketer Vinod Kambli, The Scam: Leaked, Coffee King, and Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 hosted by R Madhavan. The iconic Zee Horror Show is also set to make a comeback, while popular franchises such as Rangbaaz Season 4, starring Mohit Raina and Arunoday Singh, Janaawar 2, featuring Bhuvan Arora, and Bakaiti Season 2, led by Rajesh Telang and Sheeba Chaddha, will return with new seasons.



On the film front, ZEE5's Hindi catalogue will feature theatrical premieres and direct-to-digital releases, including Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy; Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra's Bandar; Kangana Ranaut-led Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata; Pooja Meri Jaan, featuring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi; Vaani Kapoor's Sarvgunn Sampann; Ghamasaan, starring Arshad Warsi, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Pratik Gandhi; Ikroop, featuring Mithila Palkar and Gauahar Khan; and Dalimb, starring Jitendra Kumar and Priya Bapat.

The platform has also expanded its regional content offering. In Tamil, viewers can expect the return of Koose Munisamy Veerappan and Thadayam, alongside new originals Ananthakaalam and Thee Kural, billed as an independent rap battle show. The Tamil film slate includes Demonte Colony 3, Hi!, starring Nayanthara and Kavin, and Raawadi. In Telugu, ZEE5 will release originals such as Shrimathi, starring Nivetha Thomas, and Objection Mylord, featuring Srikanth. The talk show Jayammu Nishchayammu Ra is also set to return. Upcoming Telugu films on the platform include Venky Anil 5, NBK111 and Vrushakarma.

Kannada audiences will see a new season of Ayyana Mane, along with original titles Bitcoin Scam and Operation Bangara. The Kannada film line-up includes Karavali, starring Raj B Shetty and Prajwal Devaraj. In Malayalam, the streamer has lined up A Queen, Malabar Cup and Kerala Underground, an independent rap battle show, alongside the recently acclaimed film Balan: The Boy. Marathi viewers can look forward to a new season of Hey Kay Navin?, the original series Aga Aai, Aaho Aai, and films such as Tumbadchi Manjula and Bhootam Bhayam. In Bangla, Shwetkali and Lalbazaar will return with fresh seasons, while Aloor Dosh and Priyo Bondhu have been added to the platform's originals slate.

Apart from scripted content, ZEE5 also announced an expanded sports portfolio featuring tournaments and properties such as FIFA, Bundesliga, ILT Season 5 and Tamil Nadu Kabaddi. The platform is additionally investing in AI-driven storytelling, animation and children's programming. Its animation slate includes titles such as Garud – Ek Yodha Ki Gatha, Narmada Manasa Sundari, Vikram Betal, Shiv Sati – Ek Anant Prem Kahani, Param Sundari Chandrakanta, Tirupati Balaji, Ram Anjaney Yuddh and Aiyappan. The children's catalogue comprises Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mandakka, Smart KidZ, Tales of Krishna and Bandbudh and Budbak 2.0.

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